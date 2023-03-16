The news of a coal mine explosion in central Colombia that has killed at least 11 people has devastated the community

The incident occurred in the municipality of Sutatausa, approximately 74km north of the country’s capital, Bogota. The governor of the Cundinamarca department, Nicolas Garcia, reported that the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gases in the mines, which exploded after a worker’s tool caused a spark. Ten other miners remain trapped underground.

The accident occurred at a series of legal mines in the area that are linked. It is unfortunate that people are trapped between 700 and 900 meters underground, which makes it difficult for the rescue teams to get to them. Garcia confirmed that two people had been rescued, while seven had escaped unaided. However, more than 100 rescue workers are currently working around the clock to save the remaining miners.

The rescue mission is not only a race against time but also against diminishing oxygen levels. Every minute that passes means less oxygen, according to the governor. The incident has become a national tragedy, with the Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, confirming the death of the eleven miners in a post on Twitter. He assured the public that the government of Cundinamarca, together with their counterparts, was doing everything they can to ensure that the trapped people are rescued alive.

Colombia is home to several open and underground gold and coal mines. Unfortunately, incidents often occur in these mines, mostly at operations that are illegal, or those that do not adopt sufficient security measures. The country recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents in 2021. The most serious recent incident occurred in June 2010 when 73 people were killed in a mine explosion in the northwest.