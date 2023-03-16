Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The news of a coal mine explosion in central Colombia that has killed at least 11 people has devastated the community

The news of a coal mine explosion in central Colombia that has killed at least 11 people has devastated the community

by uknip247

The incident occurred in the municipality of Sutatausa, approximately 74km north of the country’s capital, Bogota. The governor of the Cundinamarca department, Nicolas Garcia, reported that the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gases in the mines, which exploded after a worker’s tool caused a spark. Ten other miners remain trapped underground.

The accident occurred at a series of legal mines in the area that are linked. It is unfortunate that people are trapped between 700 and 900 meters underground, which makes it difficult for the rescue teams to get to them. Garcia confirmed that two people had been rescued, while seven had escaped unaided. However, more than 100 rescue workers are currently working around the clock to save the remaining miners.

The rescue mission is not only a race against time but also against diminishing oxygen levels. Every minute that passes means less oxygen, according to the governor. The incident has become a national tragedy, with the Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, confirming the death of the eleven miners in a post on Twitter. He assured the public that the government of Cundinamarca, together with their counterparts, was doing everything they can to ensure that the trapped people are rescued alive.

Colombia is home to several open and underground gold and coal mines. Unfortunately, incidents often occur in these mines, mostly at operations that are illegal, or those that do not adopt sufficient security measures. The country recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents in 2021. The most serious recent incident occurred in June 2010 when 73 people were killed in a mine explosion in the northwest.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The BBC has acquired the critically acclaimed modern-day love story Colin From...

A 37-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash has been named as...

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a “back to work” Budget aimed at stimulating...

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a father in Sheffield...

A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty...

Can you help Police in Sussex find 27-year-old Bradley Wright?

An E-fit image has been released following reports that a man attempted...

A man was attacked leaving him with a swollen jaw and a...

Police have arrested a man for indecent exposure offences

Chief Constable Scott Chilton responds to national Tackling Violence Against Women and...

Thirty Ukrainian Refugees evacuated from Midhurst hotel Blaze in West Sussex

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More