The news of former health secretary Matt Hancock being investigated by Parliament’s standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg, along with two other MPs, has caused shockwaves in the political arena

This investigation is over allegations that Mr Hancock tried to influence the commissioner’s enforcement of the rules. While a spokesman for Mr. Hancock has stated that he is “shocked and surprised” by the investigation, he denies trying to lobby the commissioner.

According to the commissioner’s website, Mr. Hancock is being investigated for potentially breaching a rule in the MPs’ code of conduct. This states that MPs should not lobby the commissioner in a way “calculated or intended to influence his consideration” of whether the code has been breached. However, no further details have been provided by the website. Mr. Hancock’s spokesman has confirmed that he had written to Mr. Greenberg “in good faith” to offer evidence for an inquiry he is currently conducting.

This investigation has further tarnished Mr. Hancock’s reputation, who became a prominent figure in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Hancock resigned as the health secretary following revelations that he broke coronavirus restrictions by kissing an aide in his office. Furthermore, he was suspended as a Tory MP for taking time off from his parliamentary duties to appear on I’m A Celebrity last year. This move led to widespread criticism, with his local Conservative Association passing a motion stating he was “not fit to represent” the seat.

Even though Mr. Hancock confirmed in December that he will not be standing as an MP at the next election, the fact that he is facing new allegations could further damage his reputation.

