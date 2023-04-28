Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

The news of the murder of 35-year-old pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock has sent shockwaves across Glasgow and beyond

by uknip247

The fact that her partner, David Yates, is wanted in connection with her murder has added to the tragedy. The police have been conducting an extensive search for Mr Yates since his car was found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow. While there is no evidence that he has left the area, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ms Sturrock was due to give birth this summer, but tragically her unborn child did not survive the attack. She was a well-respected teacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and her colleagues and students are understandably devastated by her loss. The investigation into her murder is ongoing, and the police have stated that there is currently no threat to the wider public.

The news of this horrific crime has understandably caused widespread sadness and anger. The loss of any life through violence is a tragedy, but the fact that Ms Sturrock was pregnant adds an extra layer of sorrow to the situation. Her career as a teacher was an important part of her life, and she will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

As the search for David Yates continues, it is important that the police are given the space and resources they need to conduct a thorough investigation. The public has been asked to remain vigilant and report any information they may have to the police.

