The news of the murder of 60-year-old foster carer Marcia Grant has sent shockwaves through the community in Sheffield

. The fact that a 12-year-old boy has been accused of her murder has added to the disbelief and horror felt by many.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Saturday and was seen smiling and fidgeting during the hearing.

Mrs Grant was described by her family as “a warm, loving and dedicated” person who was a pillar of her community. She was well-known for her kindness to children and was a popular figure during Halloween when she would give out sweets to children knocking on her door.

The accused boy has been charged with murder and was also found to be in possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in secure accommodation after his Saturday hearing.