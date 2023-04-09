The news of two migrant boats sinking off the east coast of Tunisia, resulting in the death or disappearance of 27 people, is yet another reminder of the deadly risks taken by those who seek a better life in Europe.

The first boat, bound for Italy, was carrying 37 people when it sank on Friday. Only 17 people were rescued, leaving 20 people missing.

The second boat sank on Saturday, and four bodies were recovered from a nearby beach. Thirty-six of the passengers were rescued, while three are still missing. Both boats were made from iron sheets, which are much cheaper than wooden boats but do not offer the minimum safety requirements.

Sadly, this tragic incident is not an isolated case. Since the start of March, there have been at least seven similar shipwrecks off Tunisia, resulting in around 100 deaths or disappearances.

Tunisia’s proximity to Italy has made it a popular departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The country has overtaken Libya as the primary departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa in search of a better life.

The Tunisian coastguard has reported that more than 14,000 migrants have been intercepted in the first three months of 2023, a fivefold increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Most of the migrants come from sub-Saharan Africa and pay significant sums to be transported in unsafe vessels by people smugglers. These smugglers are often the ones who are responsible for organizing the crossings, and it is essential that they are held accountable for the tragedy that occurred.

The Tunisian authorities have announced investigations into both boat accidents with the objective of finding the people responsible for organising these attempted crossings