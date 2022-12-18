The Nhs Has Visited Every Care Home In England To Deliver Coronavirus Booster And Flu Jabs, It Has Said.

NHS England reported that vaccination teams visited 15,019 care homes across the country, with 88.6% of eligible residents boosted.

This includes hundreds of homes where visits had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Residents who have not yet received their booster can get one from a vaccine team returning to their home, their doctor, or the National Booking Service.

“I am delighted that our dedicated NHS staff have been able to go into every care home in England in the last 12 weeks to ensure residents are protected ahead of Christmas, meaning they can spend much needed time with family and friends without the anxiety of spreading Covid and its potential consequences,” said NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis.

It’s fantastic that so many residents are already up to date on their vaccinations, and I’d encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as we enter the colder months, which are notorious for increased illness and hospitalisation, particularly among the elderly.”

“Care home residents were among those we prioritised at the start of this rollout to ensure our hardworking teams of vaccinators could get to as many care homes and provide protection to as many residents as possible,” said NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell.

We have now visited every care home to offer Covid’s life-saving protection just in time for loved ones to spend time together this Christmas, and I would encourage anyone who is eligible but has not yet received their jab to book an appointment now.”