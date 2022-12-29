The NHS trust has advised people travelling to Cornwall for the New Year to bring their own medication

People heading to Cornwall to celebrate New Year have been urged to pack their own first aid supplies as health services struggle under “extreme pressure”.

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, which has urged people to only call 999 or visit A&E for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, has advised people to bring pain relievers, flu and cold remedies, rehydration powders, and any prescription medications.

The following advice was tweeted by the trust: “Are you going to #Cornwall this #NewYear? Bring these three self-care kings with you just in case! Pain relievers, flu and cold remedies, and rehydration powders are all available. Don’t forget to bring any prescription medications. #HelpUsHelpYou.”

The trust provided an image illustrating what should be included in a first-aid kit, which includes bandages, dressings, tweezers, scissors, antiseptic, and medical tape.

Due to “extreme pressure,” the South Western Ambulance Service, which covers the region, has declared a critical incident.

It said there were 482 patients waiting for ambulances on Wednesday morning, with 106 patients awaiting handover at hospitals across the region.

The emergency departments were under “incredible pressure,” according to Adrian Harris, chief medical officer of Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

“I’m asking the general public to think very carefully before attending, to think about using 111, either online or by phone, to think about going to their pharmacy, and, if necessary, to contact their general practitioner,” he said.

“We are extremely busy, so please only come if absolutely necessary. If you are unsure and believe you require assistance, please contact us. We’re open, but we’re extremely busy.”

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which said there was “significant ongoing pressure on local NHS services,” was another trust to declare a critical incident.

According to the trust, “record numbers” of people have visited accident and emergency departments, dialled 111, accessed GP services, and dialled 999.

In addition, there are “ongoing challenges in discharging patients who are well enough to leave the hospital,” as well as an increase in staff sickness.

North East Ambulance Service declared a critical incident on 27 December, describing “unprecedented pressure across the health system”.

It stated that there were “significant delays” for more than 100 patients waiting for an ambulance, as well as a reduction in ambulance crew availability to respond due to hospital delays in handing over patients.