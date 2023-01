Mr Fisher, 23, was stabbed shortly before 11.45pm at Birmingham’s Crane Nightclub in Digbeth.

Birmingham City Council has now suspended the club’s licence, pending a full hearing in the next four weeks.

Lawyers representing the licence holder did not contest the suspension and said it would use the 28 days to “reflect and assist the police with the criminal investigation”.

Mr Fisher’s murder has resulted in the arrest of three men.