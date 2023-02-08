Officers investigating a robbery in Swindon’s Old Town are seeking assistance in identifying the man pictured in connection with the incident

On January 17, around 5 p.m., a robbery occurred outside of Co-Op on High Street, next to Hooper’s Place.

After withdrawing money from a cash machine, a woman in her 70s was targeted.

Before fleeing, the offender struck the woman with his shoulder and removed the cash from the machine.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while our investigations continue.

If you recognise the man in the photo, please call 101 and reference crime number 54230005777.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.