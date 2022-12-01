Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Office For Product Safety And Standards Has Issued An Urgent Safety Alert For Baby Self-feeding Pillows And Is Urging The Public To Stop Using Them Immediately And Dispose Of Them Safely
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued an Urgent Safety Alert for baby self-feeding pillows and is urging the public to stop using them immediately and dispose of them safely

Businesses selling these products must immediately remove them from the market as they cannot comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.
Baby self-feeding pillow products are designed to be attached to a bottle so that the baby may be positioned on its back to self-feed without the assistance of a caregiver holding the bottle and controlling the feed.
This is inconsistent with NHS guidance in relation to safe bottle feeding.
When used as intended, even whilst under the supervision of a caregiver, it could lead to immediate, serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.
Consumers, local authority trading standards services and businesses are asked to take specific action to cease use or remove these products from the market as advised below.
OPSS has identified that this category of products will always be dangerous due to their design and intended use and can never be made safe.
Consumers should immediately stop using these products and dispose of them safely.

