The Old Cheese Room recently recalled its Baronet, Baby Baronet, and Mini Baronet Soft Cheese products due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some batches

Listeriosis, the infection caused by this organism, can lead to symptoms similar to the flu, including muscle aches and pain, high temperature, chills, and nausea, as well as diarrhea.

However, it can also result in more severe complications like meningitis, particularly in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, and immunocompromised individuals.

The affected products include Baronet Soft Cheese in a pack size of 1kg, with best before dates of March 21, 2023, April 11, 2023, and April 18, 2023. Baby Baronet Soft Cheese in a pack size of 200g is also affected, with the best before date of April 16, 2023. Lastly, Mini Baronet Soft Cheese in a pack size of 270g is also affected, with the best before date of April 18, 2023.

The Old Cheese Room has initiated a recall of these products, and customers who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should contact The Old Cheese Room for a full refund. Point of sale notices have been displayed where these products were sold, which explain to customers the reason for the recall and provide instructions on what to do if they have purchased any of the affected products.