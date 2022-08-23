Richard Neesham has said goodbye with emotion to a job that evolved into a lifetime career spanning more than 40 years.

Richard began operating Metros in 1981, not long after the network’s inception, and he is from Fawdon in Newcastle.

He has continued to be present ever since, rain or shine. After all these years, not even the 3am starts have deterred him. Richard is the oldest train driver on the Metro system due to his length of service.

After spending ten years as a bus driver before joining Metro, he retires after a 50-year career in the public transportation sector.

I love my job, and I’m going to miss it a lot, Richard declared. I’m incredibly proud of my many years of service as a Metro driver. I’ve had some wonderful colleagues.

“After spending 41 years at the same place of employment, I was quite emotional on my last day. My farewell from the team was fantastic.

When the Metro system was brand-new in the early 1980s, Richard gave up a career in the bus industry to start driving them, bringing a revolution in transportation to Tyneside.

“I started as a Metro driver when the network was new, and I have been there for over forty years,” he claimed. When everything was brand new and brought this new, quick mode of transportation for people to use, similar to the London Underground, it was an amazing time. Bus drivers were in high demand in the Metro, and I made a great career choice by joining.

“I still don’t mind the early starts after all these years. Even in the winter, getting up at 3am to work an early shift became my favourite.

Over all those years, I must have transported millions of passengers. I am one of the few drivers who have worked there since the system first began. We’re not that many left anymore.

“Working in this field for so long is a significant accomplishment, and I enjoy the camaraderie among drivers. Even though I’m sorry to be leaving, I’m also looking forward to retirement and spending more time with my family.

I’ve been asked to return to see the brand-new Metro trains when they go into service the following year, and I’m really looking forward to that.

Richard has provided the Tyne and Wear Metro with outstanding service for the past 41 years, according to Metro Operations Director John Alexander.

The extent of his commitment to his profession is shown by the fact that he is still operating Metro trains at the age of 75.

He is a highly regarded and well-liked teammate, and he will be sorely missed. On his final day of employment, it was an emotional send-off.

“50 years in the public transportation sector is a remarkable accomplishment. Everyone at Nexus sends Richard their very best wishes for a prosperous and long retirement.