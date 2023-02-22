The opening of Nicola Bulley’s inquest heard that she was identified using her dental records

Senior coroner Dr James Adeley told Lancashire Coroner’s Court that he had contacted consultant maxillofacial surgeon Ian Edwards and asked him to compare dental records obtained by police.

“He examined the body that was discovered in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20,” he explained.

According to Dr. Adeley, the surgeon discovered that the restorative work performed was identical.

“On the balance of probabilities, and more, I am satisfied that positive identification has been made,” he said.