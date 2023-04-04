The Parole Board panel has decided that Michael Sams, the notorious murderer and kidnapper from Nottinghamshire, is not suitable for release and will remain in prison

Sams, who is now 81, was given a life sentence in 1993 for the murder of Leeds teenager Julie Dart and the kidnapping of Birmingham estate agent Stephanie Slater.

The panel had considered a release plan provided by Sams’ probation officer, which included strict limitations on his movements, activities and contacts, as well as a requirement to reside in designated accommodation for an extended period of time.

However, the Parole Board concluded that this plan was not robust enough to manage Sams in the community at this stage.

Similarly, Sams was not found to meet the criteria for transfer to an open prison, where he would have lower levels of security and be in the community during periods of temporary release.

The panel examined the option of managing Sams in an open prison but decided that he did not meet the criteria for such a transfer. The panel had considered the circumstances of his offending, progress made while in custody, and evidence presented at the hearing. Sams chose not to give evidence to the panel, although he was present for the hearing.

Sams had kidnapped Stephanie Slater in 1992, falsely imprisoning her and demanding a £175,000 ransom for her safe return. Ms Slater was kept handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded in a coffin-like box, locked inside a wheelie bin in Sams’ workshop.

A year earlier, he had used similar means to imprison Julie Dart before killing her with a hammer. Sams was caught when his third wife recognised his voice from a clip played on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme.

Sams was given a minimum term of 25 years in prison and failed to have his security risk downgraded in March 2012. In his latest bid for freedom, he was fighting to re-categorise his prisoner status from category A and told a High Court judge that the level of risk he posed to women prison staff had fallen over the years.

However, the Parole Board panel was not convinced and decided that Sams should remain in prison.