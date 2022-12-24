The partner of one of the people who died following the O2 Brixton Academy crush has demanded justice, saying “someone must be held accountable”

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died as a result of their injuries after fans rushed to get into a show at the venue on December 15th.

A third person is still in critical condition.

Gaby’s partner, Phoebie Turley, stated that Gaby “did not deserve this.” Gaby used “they” and “them” pronouns.

They were working as a security dog handler at the south London venue when the crush began as fans tried to get in to see Afrobeat artist Asake perform.

They passed away on December 19, while Ms Ikumelo, a mother of two, passed away two days earlier.

A security guard was killed in the Brixton concert crush.

Worker killed in gig crush was selfless, according to his family.

What occurred during the Brixton Academy crush?

“Justice must be served, and someone must be held accountable for what occurred. “Not just for Gaby, but also for Rebecca,” Ms Turley explained.

“This consequence has come out of people turning up with no tickets or turning up trying to kick through a door.

“What for? What was the point of that? Because you’ve now killed innocent people.”

“I have to keep reminding people, Gaby wasn’t there for the concert,” she added.

“They didn’t go looking for trouble. They went there specifically to perform their duties and keep people safe.

“And the only thing that gives me comfort is that they did save some people that night, whether they died or not. In the process, they saved other people.”

The couple had been dating for over three years and were both from Gravesend in Kent.

“They were just nice people,” Ms Turley said.

“Gaby would literally do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat.

“They weren’t bothered who you were, Gaby would have given you the shirt off their back if someone else needed it. And they were like this throughout our entire relationship. They took care of everything for me from the moment we met.”

Ms Turley stated that she realised something was wrong when her partner stopped responding to her messages.

“The last thing they said to me was, ‘I’ll wake you up when I’m home’. And I just had a feeling something wasn’t right the whole time.

“Normally, they’d respond here and there when they had five minutes, but I heard nothing.”

After receiving a call from Gaby’s manager, Ms Turley went to St Thomas’s Hospital.

“At that point, no one was really aware of the situation,” she explained.

“He’d obviously been given very little information because he wasn’t present. Then we all ran as fast as we could to St Thomas’.”

Ms Turley and a family member have set up two crowdfunding pages to assist with funeral expenses. More than £5,000 has been raised so far.