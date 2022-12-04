Sunday, December 4, 2022
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital. She remains in a critical, but stable, condition.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in south London.

Police were called at just before 8pms on Wednesday, 1 December to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Wrythe Lane, Carshalton. It happened near to the junction with Surrey Grove.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital.

She remains in a critical, but stable, condition. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The car, believed to be a dark-coloured SUV, failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are taking place to locate the driver. The car left the scene towards Rose Hill.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6553/01Dec.

