The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement following reports of a large officer presence in Thamesmead.

At 5.30 a.m. today, residents on social media reported seeing armed officers, tents, and dogs searching Southmere Park (December 21).

Officers confirmed that it is part of a larger operation to remove weapons from London’s streets.

“Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, working with internal partners, are conducting searches at locations in the Royal Borough of Greenwich today, Wednesday, 21 December,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to remove weapons from the streets of London.

“We appreciate the community’s support as we carry out this activity.

“The operation is scheduled to last until Thursday, December 22nd.”