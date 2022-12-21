Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The planned action is as a result of the Met's drive to remove weapons from the streets of London
Home BREAKING The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to remove weapons from the streets of London

The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to remove weapons from the streets of London

by @uknip247

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement following reports of a large officer presence in Thamesmead.

At 5.30 a.m. today, residents on social media reported seeing armed officers, tents, and dogs searching Southmere Park (December 21).

Officers confirmed that it is part of a larger operation to remove weapons from London’s streets.

 

armed police storm tottenham property late on sunday evening 6 1

The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to remove weapons from the streets of London

“Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, working with internal partners, are conducting searches at locations in the Royal Borough of Greenwich today, Wednesday, 21 December,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“The planned action is as a result of the Met’s drive to remove weapons from the streets of London.

“We appreciate the community’s support as we carry out this activity.

“The operation is scheduled to last until Thursday, December 22nd.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Sittingbourne

Man arrested after bus passenger rushed to hospital after brutal stabbing on...

18 year old man arrested in bloodied clothing at Sittingbourne Station after...

Nine members of Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who were operating drugs networks...

A man has admitted murdering a woman and three children, and raping...

Police launch murder investigation in Sittingbourne after man is stabbed to death

Girlfriend of Gravesend Dog Handler pays personal tribute to partner who stood...

Officers investigating 1978 rape of girl appeal to identify residents of Westminster...

Fire crews scrambled to Heathrow airport after reports of fumes and smoke...

Police launch murder investigation after Sixteen year old is stabbed to death...

Police and Fire crews called after Queen Victoria Memorial is set alight...

A man has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin who...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"