The Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has named Scott Chilton as her proposed appointment for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s next Chief Constable

Scott is the current Chief Constable for Dorset Police, a position he has held since July 2021.

PCC Donna Jones said: “After a comprehensive selection process, I am delighted to announce Scott Chilton as my preferred candidate to be appointed as the next Chief Constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

“Scott started his policing career in Hampshire, working his way up through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable. He left Hampshire in 2020 to take up the role of Deputy Chief Constable for Dorset Police before being appointed as Dorset’s Chief Constable in July 2021.

“Scott is a highly experienced senior police officer and I am very much looking forward to working closely with him as I continue to deliver on my Police and Crime Plan and support the force to provide an outstanding service to the public.”

The appointment is subject to a confirmation hearing by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Police and Crime Panel who will review the PCC’s proposed appointment.

The confirmation hearing is expected to take place on November 21.

Biography of Scott Chilton Scott started his policing career in Hampshire in 1992 where he worked his way through uniformed policing. He joined CID in 1996 and spent the following 16 years as a detective progressing through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable, where he was strategic lead across all investigations teams, custody, the wider criminal justice system and intelligence. He left Hampshire in 2020 to take up the role of Deputy Chief Constable for Dorset Police before being appointed as Dorset’s Chief Constable in July 2021.

Scott Chilton was chosen following an intensive formal application and interview process, in accordance with national regulations.