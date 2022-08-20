Due to a major incident being declared on the A22 Eastbourne road outside the East Bysshe show ground at 6pm, Complete Events Management & Touring has been advised that tomorrow’s LINGFIELD ROCKS – A day of the best tribute acts in the UK + Much More has had to be cancelled.

They continued, “We can’t express how upset we are about this decision, but the safety of our customers is paramount, and we are working with the authorities to ensure that happens.”

Your ticket provider will refund all tickets.

Surrey Police have closed roads near the A22 Eastbourne Road in Blindley Heath, so please avoid the area.

Please do not travel if you have tickets to today’s music event at East Bysshe Cross Country Course and Showground.

The organisers will not allow any more people to attend the event.