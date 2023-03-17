The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a year for its store employees, citing labour shortages as the reason

The new rates vary by location, but starting pay in Greater London will now be up to £12.85 per hour and up to £11.40 per hour nationally. These changes will affect Aldi’s 28,000 store employees, with long-term employees earning up to £13.15 per hour. This is a significant boost, and other retailers, such as Tesco, have recently made similar moves.

With labour shortages affecting many industries, including supermarkets and other retailers, the move is viewed as a means of attracting, retaining, and motivating employees in the face of rising living costs. The pay increase, combined with Aldi’s promise to create over 6,000 new jobs in Crete by 2023, makes the company an appealing option for job seekers, as does the fact that Aldi’s new starting rates exceed the Real Living Wage, both nationally and in Greater London.

The labour shortage is a well-publicized issue in the United Kingdom, with recent statistics revealing over one million job vacancies, primarily in the hospitality and retail industries. While this is down from 1.2 million at its peak, it is still far higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Pret a Manger recently gave its employees their third pay raise in a year, as businesses try to attract employees despite the cost of living pressures that everyone is facing. Aldi’s recent pay increase is thus not only a recognition of these pressures, but also a move to keep employees motivated during these difficult times.