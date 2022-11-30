Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers
Home BREAKING The postal strikes, according to Royal Mail, will “hold Christmas to ransom” for their customers

The postal strikes, according to Royal Mail, will “hold Christmas to ransom” for their customers

by @uknip247

Today, Royal Mail employees, university lecturers, and sixth-form college employees will strike over pay disputes, as strikes continue across the country.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Picket lines have been set up outside universities, colleges, and Royal Mail offices in one of the largest simultaneous walkouts.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The postal strikes, according to Royal Mail, will “hold Christmas to ransom” for their customers.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Royal Mail employees, is also planning strikes next month, including one on Christmas Eve.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

“Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect,” said Dave Ward, the union’s general secretary.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

He stated that postal workers want to get back to delivering Christmas gifts, but “they will not meekly accept the casualization of their jobs.”

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Hundreds of thousands of workers from a variety of industries, including nurses, rail workers, and ambulance drivers, are set to go on strike next month and in January.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

During England’s third national lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, a paramedic walks past a line of ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in London. The filming date is Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Ambulance workers in England are planning a strike before Christmas.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

After rejecting a 5% pay increase, firefighters will vote on strike action.

CWU workers are also planning seven more strikes for December 1, 9, 11, 14, 15, 23, and 24.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Rail, Maritime and Transport union members at Network Rail and 14 train operators plan four 48-hour strikes on the 13-14 December, 16-17 December, 3-4 January, and 6-7 January.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Royal College of Nursing has confirmed strikes on December 15 and 20.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Ambulance workers, who are members of Unison, are planning to strike before Christmas, though no specific date has been set.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Bus strikes include the following: Abellio strikes are scheduled for December 1-2, 9-10, and 16-17, while Metroline strikes are scheduled for December 1-3, 8-9, and 15-16.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Around 100,000 civil servants will go on strike in December and January; no dates have been set.
The CWU announced that its members will gather in London on Friday for the “largest strike demonstration this country has ever seen.”

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Royal Mail said it was “proud to have the best pay and conditions in our industry” and urged customers to send their Christmas mail as early as possible.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) who work in 77 sixth-form colleges in England are also on strike over pay.

According to the union, teachers in sixth-form colleges have seen a 20% real-terms pay cut since 2010.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

A vote revealed overwhelming support for strike action.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

“Members take strike action with great reluctance, but the effects of real-terms pay losses are simply too urgent for them to endure the situation any longer,” said Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU.

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

“These cuts are causing a professional exodus.”

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The Postal Strikes, According To Royal Mail, Will “hold Christmas To Ransom” For Their Customers

The RMT union announced last week that rail workers will go on strike for eight days next month and in January.

Last week, its general secretary, Mick Lynch, met with Transport Secretary Mark Harper, but there was no progress in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen missing Dylan 15, from Kemsley

Investigating officers have charged a man in connection with an aggravated burglary...

A man has been charged as officers make a second arrest in...

Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads with another slow...

Police investigating a building fire have released an image of a woman...

Police called to group of brawling men in Ilford one had been...

Planning permission granted for Crawley Innovation Centre

After a car crashed into a building, a man was arrested on...

As we enter December, train strikes are set to paralyse the country,...

Two West London men have been sentenced to prison and three others...

Detectives have issued video footage after two women were seriously injured when...

Have you seen missing Sam?