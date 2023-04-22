The Premier League has released the confirmed schedule for Matchweek 37, which includes several potentially title-deciding clashes

Arsenal will play against Nottingham Forest on May 20 while Man City’s fixture against Chelsea has been moved to May 21 with both games broadcast on Sky Sports.

Tottenham’s match against Brentford will be played in the early kick-off slot and West Ham will take on Leeds which will also be shown on Sky.

Newcastle has two games scheduled; a postponed fixture against Brighton on May 18 and a match against Leicester on May 22

The Premier League apologised for the delay in announcing the schedule as they had difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.