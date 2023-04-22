Saturday, April 22, 2023
The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn after Arsenal’s frantic 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium. While the match was entertainment for neutrals, it produced nerves for Arsenal and Manchester City fans. Arsenal’s hopes of being crowned champions were dented, with Manchester City now breathing down their necks, only five points behind with two games in hand. The Gunners’ inability to secure three points against the Premier League’s bottom club and the manner in which they clawed back a draw left many questioning whether they have what it takes to win their first league title in 19 years.

Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday will go a long way in determining whether they can remain in contention or not. Wins in their remaining fixtures will not be enough for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they must secure all three points against City to stand a realistic chance of lifting the trophy. However, Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, and with Granit Xhaka’s recent illness and the absence of William Saliba in defence, the Gunners must approach the game with a great deal of caution.

Despite the challenges, Arteta and his young team remain upbeat and determined to fight for victory against Pep Guardiola’s side. The Spanish manager, who helped City to two of their recent Premier League triumphs, is confident that his side can get a positive result at the Etihad Stadium. For a team that was eight points clear of second place on 7 April, it is surprising that the title race has been thrown wide open. However, Arsenal’s inconsistency in the last few games has led many to question whether they have suffered a meltdown at just the wrong time.

Going into the match, Arsenal needs to shore up their defence and find their scoring boots once again if they are to stand any chance against City. The showdown at the Etihad Stadium presents a perfect opportunity for Arteta’s men to prove their mettle, but the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in Europe can be daunting. A win could propel Arsenal towards the title, but a defeat will give Guardiola’s City the upper hand and a clear path to the title.

