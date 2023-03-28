The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments to his Trade Envoy programme.

The re-appointments are:

Rt Hon David Mundell MP as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to New Zealand,

Heather Wheeler MP as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Cambodia & Laos,

Laurence Robertson MP as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Angola, Zambia with the addition of Ethiopia.

The Prime Minister has also appointed Gareth Johnson MP as his Trade Envoy to the United Arab Emirates.

Trade Envoys support the UK economy by supporting British businesses to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the UK’s global trade agenda. They champion Global Britain and promote the UK as a destination of choice for inward investment across all regions of the UK, helping to level up the country.

The new appointments will extend the total number of Trade Envoys to 35 parliamentarians, covering 65 markets.

The Trade Envoys will work with the Department for Business and Trade’s global network to strengthen the UK’s trade and investment relationships within their appointed markets and break down barriers to doing business for UK firms.