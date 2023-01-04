The prime minister is considering plans to ensure that all English students study some form of math until the age of 18

The goal will be mentioned in Rishi Sunak’s first speech of 2023, in which he will outline his priorities for the coming year.

His speech will come in the midst of a winter marked by multiple strikes, critical incidents in several NHS trusts, and a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Sunak is expected to say the UK must “reimagine our approach to numeracy”.

“Yet, in a world where data is everywhere and statistics are at the heart of every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before,” he is expected to say in his speech.

“And letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down”.

According to Mr Sunak, only half of 16 to 19-year-olds study math, but this figure includes students enrolled in science courses and those taking compulsory GCSE resits in college.

It is unclear what the plans will mean for students pursuing humanities or creative arts qualifications, such as BTecs.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said in a statement that there are no plans to make math A-Level compulsory for all 16-year-olds. Instead, the government is looking into expanding existing qualifications as well as “more innovative options,” according to the spokesperson.

According to the statement, the PM is expected to start working on the plan in this parliament and finish it after the next general election.