The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their 12th wedding anniversary by sharing a new picture

by uknip247

The photo shows them riding bicycles in Norfolk last year, with William wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans, and Kate wearing a white blouse and jeans with her sunglasses resting on her head. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, was captioned with “12 years” and a heart emoji.

The couple’s wedding in 2011 was one of the most significant royal events of the year, with 2,000 guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey. Their nuptials featured many unforgettable memories, from the two receptions to their carriage procession through central London, flypasts, and their kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The event was seen by millions of people from all over the world, with an estimated worldwide television audience of two billion.

William proposed to Kate on a holiday in Kenya with the late Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The couple now shares three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Over the years, the royal couple has publicly shared their love story, and it is clear that their relationship is stronger than ever.

