The Proclaimers have been a popular Scottish band for over three decades, producing hits that have resonated with audiences around the world

by uknip247

However, their anti-royalist views have led to their removal from an official playlist for King Charles’ coronation, which is set to take place on May 6th at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Proclaimers’ hit song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” was originally featured on the playlist alongside other prominent UK artists, such as Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones, David Bowie, Kate Bush, and Emeli Sande. However, after the band agreed with a republican demonstrator who shouted during the proclamation of King Charles last year, the UK government decided to remove the song from the playlist following complaints.

Charlie Reid, one of the band’s singers, expressed his republican views in an interview with The National after a man in Oxford was arrested for shouting “who elected him?” during a proclamation event for King Charles. Reid stated that he thought the man spoke for him and other people around the UK who share his views. However, it appears that the UK government did not take kindly to these sentiments, and as a result, The Proclaimers’ hit song has been removed from the playlist.

While it is understandable that the UK government may want to avoid controversy during a major royal event like the coronation, it is also important to recognize that The Proclaimers are entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, as are all citizens. The decision to remove their song from the playlist may seem like a small one, but it sends a message that dissenting views will not be tolerated, even in a democratic society.

It is worth noting that The Proclaimers have not always been vocal about their anti-royalist views. Their song “In Recognition,” from their 2007 album “Life With You,” speaks to their “overwhelming contempt for people on the left in this country who snipe against the royal family and then end up taking honours.” However, this sentiment has not prevented them from being included in previous official royal events, such as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

