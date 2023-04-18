The public has been told to hand in illegal weapons to the police after a knuckleduster was seized from a house

Officers acting on intelligence carried out a warrant in Bilborough Road, Mansfield, on Saturday (15 April) morning.

After forcing their way inside during the raid, police searched the property where they uncovered a number of weapons.

Among the items seized was a knuckleduster, which it is now illegal to have in the UK – even in a private place – under the Offensive Weapons Act.

Zombie knives, curved swords, friction lock batons, flick knives and throwing stars are also now illegal to own under the legislation, which came into effect in July 2021.

An amnesty bin was set up inside Mansfield Police Station last year, where people can dispose of these types of weapons as well as any other unwanted knives all year-round.

Permanent drop-off points can also be found inside police stations in Radford Road and Newark, where people can safely dispose of knives without getting into any trouble.

Temporary amnesty bins will also be rolled out next month at more stations across the county as part of national campaign Operation Sceptre, which runs from 15-21 May.

PC Daniel Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While carrying out a pre-planned warrant, our officers discovered a knuckleduster inside a house in Mansfield.

“There is no excuse for anyone to own a knuckleduster – in fact it is one of a number of offensive weapons it is now illegal to have at home or in a private place.

“It is important that anyone who has any one of these types of weapons hands them in immediately, so that’s why we’ve set up amnesty bins so that this can be done safely.

“While some people may have concerns about going into a police station and using an amnesty bin, please rest assured that this is not a trick – you won’t get into trouble.”