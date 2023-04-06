The public is being asked to help find missing 34-year-old Ben Gibson, a paramedic with the North West Ambulance Service

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

by uknip247
Ben was last seen in Workington around 6pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023. His disappearance has sparked widespread concern.

His family, friends, and coworkers.

Ben is 5ft 9ins tall, has a large build, and has short, mouse-brown hair. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and beige Ugg boots when he was last seen.

The specifics of his disappearance are unknown, but his loved ones are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Cumbria Police have issued a public appeal for any information on Ben’s whereabouts.

According to a police spokesperson,

“We are still looking for information about Ben Gibson, a 34-year-old man missing from Little Clifton.” We are concerned about Ben’s well-being, as he was last seen in the Workington area at 6 p.m. on Thursday (30th March).”

Although Ben could be anywhere in the county, Cumbria Police are urging people to be extra cautious when hiking up the fells and around lakes.

If you see someone who matches Ben’s description or have any information about his disappearance, please contact the police.

If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and ask to speak with Cumbria Police. Please dial 999 in an emergency.

Let us all work together to get Ben home safely.

Sharing this appeal on social media platforms can help spread the word and increase the likelihood that he will be found.

Every bit of assistance is critical in finding Ben and reuniting him with his family.

