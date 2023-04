Since May 2022, at least 15 prisoners have absconded from the open jail.

The lastest is Scott Warner

He’s described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Anybody with information should call 101

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.