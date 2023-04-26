Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The public is being warned about a man “exposing himself at women” in Eltham’s Oxleas Woods

The public is being warned about a man “exposing himself at women” in Eltham’s Oxleas Woods

by uknip247

Officers are requesting that the public be “vigilant and aware” of a suspicious male in the neighbourhood.

The man is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and in his 30s.

Officers from the Met Police say they are seeking to identify the individual and have plain-clothed cops on patrol.

If you see him or have any information, please email police at shootershill.snt@met.police.uk or call 999 in an emergency.

“Please be vigilant and aware of a suspicious male in this area who has been exposing himself to women in the woods,” said Sergeant Kristina Money, who patrols Eltham Park & Progress, Eltham Town & Avery & Shooters Hill.

“If you see anything or have any concerns, please contact police.”

“The male is described as white, 5’8 and in his 30s.”We are conducting comprehensive investigations to identify the individual in issue and will continue plainclothes patrols to increase public safety. “We will be holding a Violence Against Women Advice Stand on May 13 at Oxleas Café from 1pm to 4pm if you would like to come and speak with us.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been jailed for running a county line in Norwich

Have you seen missing Zoe?

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 12 year old child who has been missing since Monday

Police are appealing for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing

The M5 is closed in both directions between J23 and J24 due to a collision

Police in #Bolton want to trace Kara Schofield

Young boy treated by flying doctors after Margate collison

Words of advice given after teen Sparks armed Police alert

A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed this morning

A woman been rushed to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after large quantities of cocaine and heroin were seized by police

Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.