The public is being warned about a man “exposing himself at women” in Eltham’s Oxleas Woods

Officers are requesting that the public be “vigilant and aware” of a suspicious male in the neighbourhood.

The man is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and in his 30s.

Officers from the Met Police say they are seeking to identify the individual and have plain-clothed cops on patrol.

If you see him or have any information, please email police at shootershill.snt@met.police.uk or call 999 in an emergency.

“Please be vigilant and aware of a suspicious male in this area who has been exposing himself to women in the woods,” said Sergeant Kristina Money, who patrols Eltham Park & Progress, Eltham Town & Avery & Shooters Hill.

“If you see anything or have any concerns, please contact police.”

"We are conducting comprehensive investigations to identify the individual in issue and will continue plainclothes patrols to increase public safety. "We will be holding a Violence Against Women Advice Stand on May 13 at Oxleas Café from 1pm to 4pm if you would like to come and speak with us."