Catherine Rishworth was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the Stanhope Road area of town.

The 52-year-old is described as standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and having shoulder-length, bushy hair. She has a strong South African accent.

When she was last seen, she was carrying a black suitcase on wheels and a green floral bag.

Officers are concerned for her well-being and urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call 101, quoting case number 30-1328.