The public’s help is sought by officers investigating a dog attack on sheep near Canterbury

Officers attended land near Elbridge Hill, Sturry after two dogs were seen attacking sheep in a field at around 6am on Saturday 22 April 2023.

A ewe and 23 lambs suffered fatal injuries, with others requiring treatment. Officers seized one Akita-type dog, which was neither microchipped nor wearing a collar, while the other had left the area.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said: ‘This was a very distressing incident, with so many lambs having needlessly lost their lives. Offences of this kind also have a huge impact on farmers, who have often spent years building up flocks.

‘We are determined to locate the dogs’ owners and I urge anyone who has any information about how these dogs came to be in this area to get in contact with us.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 22-0239.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

