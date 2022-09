Margaret Thornton was last seen with her dog in the village of Upper Halling, near Snodland, at around 10am on Sunday 4 September 2022.

The 69-year-old is described around 5ft tall, with short, straight, blonde hair.

She is believed to have been wearing dark trousers and a pale jumper when last seen and was walking a small, black and tan terrier.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 04-0700.