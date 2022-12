Molly Balding was last seen in the Seasalter area at around 1.45pm on Thursday 15 December 2022 and police are concerned for her welfare.

The 28-year-old is described as 5ft, 1ins tall, with blonde, curly, shoulder-length hair.

It is thought she may have travelled to north London and she may be driving a dark red Ford Fiesta.

Anyone who has seen Molly, or has information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to call 101, quoting reference 15-1299.