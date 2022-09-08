All of the Queen’s children have gathered at or are on their way to her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” according to a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It went on to say that the Queen is “comfortable.”

Buckingham Palace rarely issues statements like this because it is usually unwilling to comment on the 96-year-old monarch’s medical matters, which are considered private.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived at Balmoral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dukes of Cambridge and York, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, touched down at Aberdeen Airport shortly before 4pm

They’re on their way to the Queen’s Scottish estate, which is about 40 miles west of Aberdeen.

Princess Anne is already in Scotland on official business and is staying at Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent the first full day of school with her children in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were scheduled to attend a charity event in London, will also visit Balmoral, according to a spokeswoman.

Barricades have been erected outside one of the estate’s entrances.

There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health – much more explicitly stated than previously and without any mention of this being limited to mobility issues.

There are also cautions against unfounded speculation, such as the possibility that she had a fall. She was also photographed smiling as she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

But the Queen’s health is clearly fragile, as evidenced by the last-minute cancellation of what would have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers.

Ms Truss stated that the news would “deeply concern the entire country.”

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she added.

Instead of travelling to London for the event, the Queen appointed Ms Truss as Prime Minister at Balmoral.

Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen has typically met with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” said Archbishop Justin Welby.

“May the presence of God strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who look after her at Balmoral.”