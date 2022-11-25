The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a Ramsgate business has resulted in the charging of a suspect

Kent Police received a report just after 11.30am on Tuesday 22 November 2022 that a large amount of money had been stolen earlier that morning from a commercial premises in Harbour Street, Ramsgate.

Following enquiries, officers from the Community Policing Team attended a property in the town and carried out a search, where they recovered cash including an amount hidden behind a kickboard in a kitchen.

On Wednesday 23 November, Joshua Cooper, 27, of Queensbridge Drive, Ramsgate, was charged with one count of theft by the Victim Based Crime Team. He was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.