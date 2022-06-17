Another all-star lineup of celebrity contestants will compete for up to £50,000 in charity money by answering general knowledge questions before only two remain and compete head to head to determine the winner.

The Weakest Link returned to television in 2021, with new host Romesh Ranganathan at the helm, and was a big hit with the audience. Last year, the series reached 18.4 million (30 percent) viewers (based on 3 minutes or more), with a peak audience of 5.3 million (BBC 30 Day All Screens data) watching the Strictly Come Dancing special.

“I’m delighted to be doing another series, partly because it’s a fun show and the response has been amazing, but mostly to avoid ‘Turns out Romesh was The Weakest Link’ headlines,” says Romesh Ranganathan.

“Led once again by our Ringmaster Romesh, viewers can expect plenty more laughs and almost certainly loads of back stabbing as the nation’s favourite quick fire quiz returns, I can’t wait!” says Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC.

“I am so excited to make The Weakest Link again out of Pacific Quay in Glasgow,” says Pete Ogden, Executive Producer BBC Studios. It was fantastic to see the previous series perform so well with viewers, and there’s nothing we enjoy more than putting celebrities under pressure and forcing them to vote each other out. Romesh is a joy to work with, and I can’t wait to put him in front of another group of celebrities.”

The new series will be shot at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow, and The Weakest Link will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.