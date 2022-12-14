Home BREAKING The reality of Driver-Only Operation The reality of Driver-Only Operation by @uknip247 December 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 View from a Class 195 unit: This is the view through the trains external door cameras this morning. Almost all of them were rendered useless by a flurry of snow. The reality of Driver-Only Operation 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 17-year-old... Officers searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Bournemouth are appealing for... A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after Sevenoaks officers stopped him for speeding... The family of a teenager who died following an incident on the... Man jailed after concealing more than £170,000 in cash in a car Thousands of homes have lost power as a result of a’major incident’... Police investigating an assault on a train at Dewsbury station are today... Six people have been arrested as part of an operation aimed at... A man has been found guilty of killing #Doncaster man Mateusz Chojnowski... Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to... A reality TV contestant has been found guilty of disclosing a private... A teenage boy from Greece’s Roma community who was shot in the...