The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment meters has been met with scepticism and criticised that it does not go far enough

The new rules prohibit the forced installation of prepayment meters in the homes of customers over 85 and those with severe illnesses. The ban on forced installation was implemented after British Gas agents were discovered breaking into the homes of vulnerable customers. The undercover investigation by The Times created a public outcry and brought the issue to the forefront of the public’s minds.

While the new rules are voluntary, suppliers are required to show the regulator that they are keeping to the updated code. However, charity Citizens Advice believes that the rules should be swiftly made mandatory to prevent vulnerable people from being forced into installations.

The practice of switching customers onto prepayment meters without their consent has become more common since energy prices increased, and the new rules aim to address the practice.

Suppliers suggest that switching customers onto prepayment meters may help indebted customers manage their spending. However, campaigners argue that prepayment meters are not appropriate for vulnerable customers, as the need to top-up the meter to maintain access to heat and light poses a risk of running out of credit.

The new rules set out by Ofgem require energy suppliers to make at least ten attempts to contact a customer and conduct a “site welfare visit” before a prepayment meter is installed. Representatives fitting them will also have to wear body cameras or audio equipment to ensure compliance with the rules.

Furthermore, any customer forced onto a prepay meter, either by warrant or remotely, will be given £30 of credit initially to reduce the risk of them losing supply. Those who need a continuous supply for health reasons or are physically or mentally unable to top-up will not be switched. Additionally, suppliers will identify where meters have been wrongfully installed and return the customer to their previous tariff and offer compensation.

While these new rules are a positive development, campaigners argue that they do not go far enough in protecting vulnerable customers from forced installations.

