Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment meters has been met with scepticism and criticised that it does not go far enough

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment meters has been met with scepticism and criticised that it does not go far enough

by uknip247

The new rules prohibit the forced installation of prepayment meters in the homes of customers over 85 and those with severe illnesses. The ban on forced installation was implemented after British Gas agents were discovered breaking into the homes of vulnerable customers. The undercover investigation by The Times created a public outcry and brought the issue to the forefront of the public’s minds.

While the new rules are voluntary, suppliers are required to show the regulator that they are keeping to the updated code. However, charity Citizens Advice believes that the rules should be swiftly made mandatory to prevent vulnerable people from being forced into installations.

The practice of switching customers onto prepayment meters without their consent has become more common since energy prices increased, and the new rules aim to address the practice.

Suppliers suggest that switching customers onto prepayment meters may help indebted customers manage their spending. However, campaigners argue that prepayment meters are not appropriate for vulnerable customers, as the need to top-up the meter to maintain access to heat and light poses a risk of running out of credit.

The new rules set out by Ofgem require energy suppliers to make at least ten attempts to contact a customer and conduct a “site welfare visit” before a prepayment meter is installed. Representatives fitting them will also have to wear body cameras or audio equipment to ensure compliance with the rules.

Furthermore, any customer forced onto a prepay meter, either by warrant or remotely, will be given £30 of credit initially to reduce the risk of them losing supply. Those who need a continuous supply for health reasons or are physically or mentally unable to top-up will not be switched. Additionally, suppliers will identify where meters have been wrongfully installed and return the customer to their previous tariff and offer compensation.

While these new rules are a positive development, campaigners argue that they do not go far enough in protecting vulnerable customers from forced installations.

There remains concern that the new rules did not go far enough and vulnerable people could still face forced installations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

The recent introduction of compulsory voter ID rules in England has sparked concerns among some that this could result in the disenfranchisement of large...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.