The recent attack advert posted by the Labour Party has caused controversy in political circles

The advert claims that Chancellor Rishi Sunak does not think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison

However, Labour shadow minister Lucy Powell refused to explicitly endorse the ad. Instead, she stated that she stands by the campaign, arguing that it highlights failings in the justice system.

While crime is traditionally viewed as a safer topic for the Conservative Party, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes that his party can gain votes by focusing on issues of law and order. Nevertheless, some within the party have criticized the attack ad. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell called on Labour to withdraw the tweet, arguing that it was not befitting of a party that is confident of its values and aims to govern.

Despite the controversy surrounding the advert, the Labour Party has stood by its message. The party argues that the Conservatives have allowed dangerous criminals to roam free on the streets and that Labour will implement tougher sentences for those convicted of serious crimes.

The issue of crime is likely to remain a key topic in the upcoming local elections. While political campaigns often involve spurious claims and attacks, some have suggested that this particular advert may do more harm than good to Labour’s image as a serious and responsible party.