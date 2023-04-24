The recent controversy involving former shadow minister Diane Abbott and her comments about Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people has once again brought up issues of antisemitism and racism within the Labour Party.

Abbott was suspended from her position as a Labour MP after suggesting in a letter to the Observer newspaper that Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people were not subject to racism “all their lives”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer swiftly condemned the letter and suspended Abbott, demonstrating the party’s commitment to zero tolerance of antisemitism. Starmer also acknowledged the need for Labour to root out antisemitism within the party, particularly in light of the party being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and found to have acted unlawfully under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

While Abbott apologised for her comments and withdrew them, the controversy surrounding her letter has prompted questions about her future as a Labour candidate. While Starmer would not comment on whether she should be allowed to stand in the next election, an investigation is ongoing and the decision will likely be made by the chief whip and leader of the party.