The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls in public places.

In this case, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has taken a stand against the pub, instructing its local branch in South West Essex not to consider the pub for future awards or inclusion in its Good Beer Guide until the dolls are removed.

Camra has stated that it is “baffling” that the pub chose to display these dolls, and that they are “offensive.” When a member of the public reported being racially distressed on February 24, police were notified, and an investigation is currently underway.

Chris Ryley, the pub’s landlord, has defended the dolls’ display as “part of our history.”

The dolls, which are based on 18th century minstrels, are widely regarded as racist caricatures that perpetuate harmful stereotypes by some.

Mr. Ryley, on the other hand, believes that a “mountain has been made out of a molehill.” Mrs. Ryley displayed the 30 dolls in a pub for nearly ten years.

According to conflicting reports, Home Secretary Suella Braverman contacted Essex Police about an investigation.

Although Essex Police denied this claim, they did not rule out being contacted by the Home Office.

Chris Philp, Minister of Policing, stated that it is up to the police to decide how to respond to incidents. There have been no arrests or charges, and the landlord will be questioned next month.

Before the items were taken, the police were discussing the case with the Crown Prosecution Service.

The dolls were inspired by Robertson’s Jam, which was introduced in 1910 and quickly became a popular UK brand, spawning a slew of toys and collectibles.

However, due to accusations of perpetuating stereotypes, the brand’s name was later changed to Golly in the 1980s, and it was eventually dropped in 2001.