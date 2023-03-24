Friday, March 24, 2023
The recent conviction of David Young, a previously convicted sex offender, highlights the dangers of individuals posing as police officers to prey on vulnerable members of society

The case, in which Young approached a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Crawley, Sussex, in October 2021, is a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding measures to protect children from harm.

Young, who was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket, showed the teenager what appeared to be a police identification badge and forced her to go with him under the pretence of performing a stop-and-search. He proceeded to search her bag, coat, and blazer, before allowing her to leave. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who alerted the police.

The following day, the mother and daughter spotted Young on his bike and managed to take photographs that clearly identified him as the offender. Young collided with a car shortly after and was seen disposing of a number of items, including his bike’s LED lights and a bag containing blue ‘latex’ gloves, lubricant, and a packet of condoms. These items were later retrieved by police, along with the yellow hi-visibility jacket, spray can, plastic handcuffs, key, and stab vest found at his workplace.

Young pleaded guilty to one charge of kidnapping and one charge of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was found guilty of committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 23 March.

The Crown Prosecution Service commended the bravery of the victim in supporting this prosecution and hopes that the guilty verdict provides some comfort to her and her family.

