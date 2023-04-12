Thursday, April 13, 2023
The recent death of a Chinese woman due to the H3N8 bird flu virus has caused alarm among health officials worldwide

.While the virus is primarily detected in birds and rarely affects humans, this incident marks the first recorded instance of a fatal case in humans.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that three people have contracted the disease so far, with all of them located in China.

The woman who died had several underlying health conditions and was frequently exposed to live poultry and wild birds, making her susceptible to the virus. She sought medical attention for severe pneumonia on March 3 and passed away on March 16.

Samples collected from the wet market where she shopped tested positive for influenza A(H3), suggesting that this could have been the source of her infection.

Despite the tragic outcome, the WHO maintains that the risk of the virus spreading between humans is low. The H3N8 virus causes minimal symptoms in birds and has also been detected in horses, dogs, and seals.

However, health experts advise ongoing monitoring of avian influenza viruses as they can quickly mutate and trigger global pandemics.

China, with its large populations of both poultry and wild birds living in close proximity to humans, often reports sporadic cases of bird flu in people. The WHO urges global surveillance to detect any virological, epidemiological, or clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses that may impact public health.

The H3N8 virus has been circulating for more than two decades, with its first detection in North American waterfowl in 2002. These recent human cases in China have brought increased attention to the virus, prompting health authorities worldwide to keep a close watch on any new developments.

