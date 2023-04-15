The recent decision by a Moroccan court to increase the sentences of three men convicted of “indecent assault” for the repeated rape of an 11-year-old girl has been welcomed after the convictions sparked public outrage

The appeals court in Rabat sentenced one man to 20 years in prison, while the other two received a sentence of 10 years. Lawyers representing the victim had appealed the initial sentence, which sentenced one of the attackers to two years in prison and the other two to 18 months each. The court also ordered the three men to pay damages totalling 140,000 dirhams.

The case has caused widespread outrage in the country, with many calling for harsher sentences for the attackers. A petition condemning the original sentences had amassed tens of thousands of signatures. The victim, who is now 12 years old, was raped repeatedly over several months, according to the Jossour Forum of Moroccan Women. The case has cast a spotlight on issues of women’s rights and child protection in Morocco.

The lawyers for the victim have expressed their satisfaction with the decision, stating that justice had been delivered. However, they expressed concern about the fact that two of the accused received sentences of only 10 years each and not the maximum 30 years possible under Moroccan law.

The accused had all been charged with “misappropriation of a minor” and “indecent assault on a minor with violence.” The prosecution had requested that “rape” be added to the charges, but this was rejected by the judge. The accused had reportedly hung their heads in the dock as the evidence was presented. One of the men was confronted with DNA evidence proving that he was the father of a child born to the girl.