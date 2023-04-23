The recent heavy fighting in Sudan has not only caused chaos amongst the people of the country but has also raised concerns about the welfare of animals living in a wildlife reserve

The sanctuary, which is currently housing 25 lions and other animals such as gazelles, camels, monkeys, hyenas, and birds, is facing a critical situation due to the lack of electricity and food shortage for the animals.

The ongoing clashes between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have caused more than 400 deaths, and thousands of injuries, and have endangered the security of the country, which is already one of the poorest in the world. Amidst all of this turmoil, the animals at the wildlife reserve are also suffering the consequences.

The Sudan Animal Rescue Centre, which is responsible for the welfare of the animals in the sanctuary, has issued an alarming statement warning that the situation at the facility has become critical due to the lack of electricity to power safety fences and shortage of food for the animals. Each lion requires a daily intake of five to ten kilograms of meat, and with supplies running low, the animals are at risk of starvation.

The sanctuary has faced additional challenges such as stolen vehicles, a daily presence of deadly clashes near the military base, and lack of permanent staff presence, making it a real threat to the safety of the animals.

In light of these developments, the Sudan Animal Rescue Centre has appealed to officials and anyone with the ability to help with the urgent intervention to save the animals at the sanctuary. The power outage has become a real threat as it powers the equipment used for the animal enclosures, putting the safety of the animals at risk.

The Sudan Animal Rescue Centre has issued a plea for immediate intervention, urging officials and anyone with the ability to help to act as soon as possible to prevent a tragedy from happening.