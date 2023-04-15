Saturday, April 15, 2023
The recent passing of bill SB 419 in Montana signals another threat to the popular short-form video app TikTok in the United States

This would mean that Apple and Google, the popular mobile app store platforms, as well as TikTok itself, could face fines if they violate the ban should the bill become law. However, it is not clear how the state would enforce this ban.

The bill, if signed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, would mark another significant blow to TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, and is already facing increasing calls from some US politicians to ban the app nationwide. This arises from worries over potential influence from the Chinese government over the platform, and concerns about potential sharing of user data with the Chinese government. TikTok has repeatedly denied such accusations, and the company is now working on an initiative called Project Texas, which creates a standalone entity to store American user data in the US on servers operated by tech company Oracle.

In response to the Montana bill, TikTok has vowed to continue fighting for its users and creators in the region, with the app asserting that such a ban represents a threat to First Amendment rights and is an example of government overreach. A spokesperson for the Montana governor’s office has indicated that the governor will carefully consider the bill before deciding whether to sign it.

