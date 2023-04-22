The recent sexual assault allegations made against the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) have caused a wave of resignations and suspensions from major firms associated with the lobbying group

The Guardian reported that a woman who was working at one of the CBI’s overseas offices had been sexually assaulted by two male colleagues, in addition to a previous allegation of rape at the organization’s summer party in 2019. The CBI claims that it was unaware of these latest allegations and has called for an investigation.

As a result, John Lewis, Mastercard, Virgin Media O2, Aviva, Zurich, Phoenix Group, and the Association of British Insurers have terminated their memberships with the organization. PwC, Asda, NatWest, and National Grid have all suspended their engagement with the CBI while the investigations are ongoing. The government also announced that it was pausing its relationship with the lobbying group.

The CBI has suspended three employees pending the outcome of an internal investigation by law firm Fox Williams. The establishment of a “root-and-branch review” of the CBI’s culture has been announced, and Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist, has been appointed as the new director-general to lead the overhaul. However, the appointment has come under scrutiny as some believe that someone who has worked at the CBI may not be the appropriate person to bring about much-needed culture change.

Brian McBride, president of the CBI, has expressed sympathy for the alleged victims and vowed to aid the police investigation. However, the latest allegations have raised concerns about the CBI’s efforts in maintaining a safe and welcoming workplace. The seriousness of the allegations and the response by the CBI have caused its members to rethink their association with the organisation. The allegations have caused significant damage to the reputation of the CBI as a business lobbying giant, and the outcome of the investigation is awaited with interest.