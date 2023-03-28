The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

The shooting, which killed three children and three adult staff members, was carried out by a heavily armed 28-year-old former student of the school.

Three children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, were identified as victims, as were three adults, Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill, all aged 60-61.

While the motive for the attack is unknown, investigators have discovered detailed maps of the school as well as a manifesto left by the suspect. During the attack, police shot and killed the suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

President Joe Biden has proposed a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons, which is likely to be met with strong opposition from gun rights advocates.

Furthermore, the suspect’s identification as transgender has added a new dimension to the debate over gun violence.