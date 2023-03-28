Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

by uknip247

The shooting, which killed three children and three adult staff members, was carried out by a heavily armed 28-year-old former student of the school.
Three children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, were identified as victims, as were three adults, Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill, all aged 60-61.
While the motive for the attack is unknown, investigators have discovered detailed maps of the school as well as a manifesto left by the suspect. During the attack, police shot and killed the suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale.
President Joe Biden has proposed a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons, which is likely to be met with strong opposition from gun rights advocates.
Furthermore, the suspect’s identification as transgender has added a new dimension to the debate over gun violence.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers searching for two missing children from Gillingham are very pleased to confirm they have been found

A woman who was left in a serious condition following a robbery at her home has died

Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

Two men seen exchanging £45,000 for two laundry bags filled with cannabis have been sentenced following an investigation by Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership

A man has been jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to raping a teenager and a young woman

The ongoing pay and conditions dispute has prompted civil servants in the United Kingdom to strike throughout April

A woman has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault, and robbery

Police have launched an appeal after a dog was reported stolen

A second man has been charged with the murder of Stefan Stelian Moraru in Barnet

25 firefighters responded to a fire at a shop with flats above on Vallance Road in Bethnal Green

Sir David is a legendary British actor who is best known for his roles in classic TV shows such as Only Fools and Horses

A 19-year-old burglar who stole over £60,000 worth of valuable property from the homes he targeted has been jailed for 18 months

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More